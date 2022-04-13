Realme Book Prime will go on sale today for the first time in India. The Realme Book Prime features a 2K Full Vision display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H processor. Realme Book Prime will be available in 16GB+512GB variant priced at ₹64,999 to go on sale today at 12 noon onwards on realme.com, and Flipkart.

Realme is also offering a flat ₹4,000 off on the purchase of the Book Prime in the first sale. Users can avail of a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit cards and EMI.

As a part of the exchange offer, Flipkart customers can upgrade to Realme Book Prime at an effective price of ₹56,999 till tomorrow.

Realme Book Prime, features a 2K Full Vision Display in a 14.9mm body. Its 14-inch screen offers a 3:2 screen ratio, compared to the traditional 16:10 or 16:9 screens, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11320H Processor. The Book Prime comes with a dual-fan storm cooling system. Featuring a 54Wh large battery, the laptop can continuously play locally stored 1080p videos for up to 11 hours and is capable of charging up to 50% in only 30 minutes with the 65W Super-Fast Charge technology, the company claims.

The Realme Book Prime also features PC Connect, which can cross-connect Windows and Android systems, Thunderbolt 4 Port and High-speed Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

The Realme Book Prime will be available in three colours; Real Green, Real Grey and Real Blue in 16GB+512GB storage.