Realme Book Prime first sale starts at noon today. Check features, effective price

Realme Book Prime will go on sale today for the first time in India. The Realme Book Prime features a 2K Full Vision display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H processor. Realme Book Prime will be available in 16GB+512GB variant priced at ₹64,999 to go on sale today at 12 noon onwards on realme.com, and Flipkart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}