Home / Technology / Realme Book Prime first sale starts at noon today. Check features, effective price

Realme Book Prime first sale starts at noon today. Check features, effective price

Realme Book Prime first sale starts today.
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Realme is also offering a flat 4,000 off

Realme Book Prime will go on sale today for the first time in India. The Realme Book Prime features a 2K Full Vision display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H processor. Realme Book Prime will be available in 16GB+512GB variant priced at 64,999 to go on sale today at 12 noon onwards on realme.com, and Flipkart. 

Realme is also offering a flat 4,000 off on the purchase of the Book Prime in the first sale. Users can avail of a flat 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit cards and EMI. 

As a part of the exchange offer, Flipkart customers can upgrade to Realme Book Prime at an effective price of 56,999 till tomorrow.

Realme Book Prime, features a 2K Full Vision Display in a 14.9mm body. Its 14-inch screen offers a 3:2 screen ratio, compared to the traditional 16:10 or 16:9 screens, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. 

It is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11320H Processor. The Book Prime comes with a dual-fan storm cooling system. Featuring a 54Wh large battery, the laptop can continuously play locally stored 1080p videos for up to 11 hours and is capable of charging up to 50% in only 30 minutes with the 65W Super-Fast Charge technology, the company claims.

The Realme Book Prime also features PC Connect, which can cross-connect Windows and Android systems, Thunderbolt 4 Port and High-speed Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. 

The Realme Book Prime will be available in three colours; Real Green, Real Grey and Real Blue in 16GB+512GB storage.