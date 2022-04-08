Realme Buds Air 3, Book Prime and Smart TV Stick explained

The Realme Smart TV Stick is the second TV stick from the Chinese brand, and will come with Full HD screen resolution support along with support for 60FPS content and HDR10+. The new Smart TV Stick will come with 1GB of RAM, a quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor, along with 8GB of storage and will be based on Android TV which is based on Android 11. The realme Smart TV Stick will support all the streaming apps and will offer access to Google Play services.