Realme Buds Air 3, Book Prime and Smart TV Stick explained

Realme Buds Air 3, Book Prime and Smart TV Stick explained2 min read . 08 Apr 2022
- Realme Buds Air 3, Book Prime and Smart TV will sell on Flipkart, company's website and at mainline channels
Realme launched three new IoT products on April 7; Buds Air 3, Book Prime, and Smart TV Stick.
Realme Buds Air 3
Realme Buds Air 3 TWS comes with TUV Rheinland's certification. It offers 42dB active noise cancellation (ANC). Featuring an airy design and curvy aesthetics, the Buds Air 3 is equipped with a 10mm large driver made by the new liquid crystal polymer composite. It also comes with an upgraded Game Mode with latency as low as 88ms.
It is powered by a 546mAh battery with up to 30 hours of playback claimed. The Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at ₹3,999 available in two colours; Starry Blue and Galaxy White at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.
Realme Book Prime
Realme Book Prime features a 2K Full Vision Display. Its 14-inch screen offers a 3:2 screen ratio, compared to the traditional 16:10 or 16:9 screens, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H processor.
The Realme Book Prime comes with a dual-fan storm cooling system. It features a 54Wh battery with the 65W Super-Fast Charge technology. The Book Prime also features PC Connect, which can cross-connect Windows and Android systems, Thunderbolt 4 Port and High-speed Wi-Fi 6.
The Book Prime will be available in three colours; Real Green, Real Grey and Real Blue and will be available in 16GB+512GB storage. The first sale for the Book Prime is scheduled for 13 April, 12 noon onwards at realme.com and Flipkart.
Realme Smart TV Stick
The Realme Smart TV Stick is the second TV stick from the Chinese brand, and will come with Full HD screen resolution support along with support for 60FPS content and HDR10+. The new Smart TV Stick will come with 1GB of RAM, a quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor, along with 8GB of storage and will be based on Android TV which is based on Android 11. The realme Smart TV Stick will support all the streaming apps and will offer access to Google Play services.
The Realme Smart TV Stick will retail on 13 April, 12 noon onwards at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.
