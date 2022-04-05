OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Realme C31 entry segment phone goes on sale tomorrow. Check features
Listen to this article

Realme’s recently launched entry-level C series phone, Realme C31, will be available on sale from tomorrow, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart, company’s website and mainline channels. Customers can avail a flat 500 instant discount on the 3GB+32GB variant and 1,000 instant discount on 4GB+64GB variant of Realme C31 with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EasyEMI and SBI cards while making a purchase on the Flipkart.

Realme C31 is equipped with 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.82 GHz. It comes with a UFS 2.2 flash storage and side fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,00mAh battery.

Realme C31 is equipped with a 13MP AI triple camera with a f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens as well as a B&W lens that will reproduce portraits in black and white. It has a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme C31 will be available in two storage variants 3GB+32GB priced at 8,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at 9,999 in two colours; Light Silver and Dark Green.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout