Realme’s recently launched entry-level C series phone, Realme C31, will be available on sale from tomorrow, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart, company’s website and mainline channels. Customers can avail a flat ₹500 instant discount on the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹1,000 instant discount on 4GB+64GB variant of Realme C31 with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EasyEMI and SBI cards while making a purchase on the Flipkart.

Realme C31 is equipped with 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.82 GHz. It comes with a UFS 2.2 flash storage and side fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,00mAh battery.

Realme C31 is equipped with a 13MP AI triple camera with a f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens as well as a B&W lens that will reproduce portraits in black and white. It has a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme C31 will be available in two storage variants 3GB+32GB priced at ₹8,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at ₹9,999 in two colours; Light Silver and Dark Green.

