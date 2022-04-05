Realme C31 entry segment phone goes on sale tomorrow. Check features

Realme’s recently launched entry-level C series phone, Realme C31, will be available on sale from tomorrow, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart, company’s website and mainline channels. Customers can avail a flat ₹500 instant discount on the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹1,000 instant discount on 4GB+64GB variant of Realme C31 with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EasyEMI and SBI cards while making a purchase on the Flipkart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}