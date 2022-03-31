Realme is going to extend its affordable C- series with the launch of a new smartphone called Realme C31. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Realme C31 today. Delivering the best performance in its segment and offering the utmost durable quality, the realme C31 is packed with leading technologies, said Realme.

Realme C31 is expected to come with Unisoc chipset as we saw in Realme C35 coupled with 4GB RAM. It is likely to run on Android 11 on top of its own skin.

Realme had already launched a C series smartphone, C35, on March 7. It was launched with Unisoc chipset, 50MP triple camera set up and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C31 will see a 6.5 inch display, 13MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

“The latest addition to realme’s entry-level series will have an ultra-slim body and yet, will pack a massive battery, and the Dynamic Texture design of the phone is bound to catch the attention of people around you," said Realme.

The Realme C31 depicts triple rear cameras and dew drop display. It also shows the 3.5mm audio jack and Type-C USB port for charging. There are possibilities that Realme C31 will also come with Unisoc chipset and RAM expansion technology.

