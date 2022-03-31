Realme has launched its new entry-segment smartphone, Reale C31, today in India. Priced at ₹8,999, Realme C31 comes with Unisoc processor, 13MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.82 GHz and a Cortex A75 structure. It comes with a UFS 2.2 flash storage and with a side fingerprint sensor. Realme C31 comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C31 is equipped with a 13MP AI triple camera with a f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens as well as a B&W lens that will reproduce portraits in black and white. It has a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme C31 will be available in two storage variants; 3GB+32GB priced at ₹8,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at ₹9,999, in two colours; Light Silver and Dark Green. The first sale is scheduled for April 6, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, realme C-series has been well received by our customers across the globe. To meet the growing demand from our customers and to offer our customers more options in the affordable price range, we are glad to announce the debut of realme C31 with powerful capabilities. Our newest member in the C series is the most stylish entry level smartphone & made to fulfill users’ expectations who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.