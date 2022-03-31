Realme C31 launched with 5,000mAh battery under 10k in India. Details

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, realme C-series has been well received by our customers across the globe. To meet the growing demand from our customers and to offer our customers more options in the affordable price range, we are glad to announce the debut of realme C31 with powerful capabilities. Our newest member in the C series is the most stylish entry level smartphone & made to fulfill users’ expectations who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones."