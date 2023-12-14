Realme C67 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC: Check price, specifications
The Realme C67 5G offers a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Realme has introduced the Realme C67 5G smartphone on Thursday, featuring 33W wired fast charging and boasting an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a dual rear camera unit supported by artificial intelligence.