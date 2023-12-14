Realme has introduced the Realme C67 5G smartphone on Thursday, featuring 33W wired fast charging and boasting an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a dual rear camera unit supported by artificial intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C67 5G: Price in India Realme presents the C67 5G, available in enticing Dark Purple and Sunny Oasis color choices. The 4GB + 128GB variant is competitively priced at Rs. 13,999, and the 6GB + 128GB option is listed at Rs. 14,999 in India. Starting December 16, customers can acquire this smartphone at retail stores nationwide. The Realme C67 5G will be accessible through an early access sale starting at 12pm IST on the official Realme website and Flipkart on the same day.

Enthusiastic customers have the opportunity to enjoy offers of up to Rs. 2,000. Subsequently, beginning December 20, online purchasers can still benefit from offers up to Rs. 1,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C67 5G: Specifications The Realme C67 5G boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display, offering a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. Its striking Sunny Oasis design enhances the back panel's brilliance when exposed to sunlight. Additionally, the phone features the Mini Capsule 2.0 function, displaying notifications and alerts around the hole-punch cutout on the display.

This smartphone is driven by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, offering configurations of up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The RAM capacity is virtually expandable by an additional 6GB. For additional storage needs, the phone supports expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. Capture memorable moments with its dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait shooter.

Featuring a robust 5,000mAh battery, the Realme C67 5G supports 33W wired fast charging through its USB Type-C port. According to the company, this fast charging capability can swiftly charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. To enhance security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.