Realme Christmas Sale on Amazon: BIG discounts on narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 and more
Realme Christmas Sale on Amazon: BIG discounts on narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 and more

 Livemint

Realme is offering attractive deals on a range of models, including the realme narzo 60 Pro series 5G, realme narzo N55, and others, as part of its 'Christmas Sale'. The promotions are valid from 18th to 26th December and can be accessed on Amazon.in and the official Realme website.

Christmas is around the corner, and Realme has introduced attractive deals on a range of models, including the realme narzo 60 Pro series 5G, realme narzo 60x 5G, realme narzo N55, and realme narzo N53, as part of its 'Christmas Sale.' These exclusive promotions are valid from 18th December, starting at 12 PM, until 26th December, and can be accessed on both Amazon.in and the official Realme website.

The offer includes various versions with reduced prices and coupon advantages. For example, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G provides different configurations with discounted prices and coupon benefits, making it an appealing choice during the sale. The 12GB+1TB variant, initially priced at 29,999, is now available at a discounted rate of 27,999, along with a coupon benefit of 2,000.

Starting with the realme narzo 60 5G, this smartphone, along with the realme narzo 60x 5G, showcases remarkable features at reduced prices, catering to users in search of high-performance devices. The narzo 60 5G, featuring an 8GB+128GB configuration, is now priced at 15,499, down from its original 17,999, and includes a coupon benefit of 2,500. 

As for the realme narzo 60x 5G, the 6GB+128GB variant is now offered at a discounted rate of 12,999, accompanied by a coupon benefit of 1,500.

Speaking of the realme narzo N53, this smartphone, along with the realme narzo N55, presents competitive pricing through discounts and coupons, offering choices across various price brackets. The narzo N55, featuring a 6GB+128GB configuration, is currently priced at 9,999, reduced from its original INR 12,999, and comes with a coupon benefit of 3,000. 

Meanwhile, the realme narzo N53, available in the 4GB+64GB variant, can be obtained at a discounted rate of 7,999, down from 8,999, along with a coupon benefit of 1,000.

 

 

 

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 02:19 PM IST
