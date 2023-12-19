Realme Christmas Sale on Amazon: BIG discounts on narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 and more
Christmas is around the corner, and Realme has introduced attractive deals on a range of models, including the realme narzo 60 Pro series 5G, realme narzo 60x 5G, realme narzo N55, and realme narzo N53, as part of its 'Christmas Sale.' These exclusive promotions are valid from 18th December, starting at 12 PM, until 26th December, and can be accessed on both Amazon.in and the official Realme website.