Realme has today officially announced 40 million shipments of its youth flagship series smartphones, the Realme number series. According to Strategy Analytics, Realme’s number series was ranked number four as of Q3 2021 among the ‘New Age Smartphone Families’. In Q3 2021, Realme became the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million units globally. “New Age Smartphone Families" are defined as smartphone product lines that have launched since 2018, including Reno from Oppo, iQoo from Vivo and Galaxy M from Samsung.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, ‘The realme number series is one of the key series in our smartphone portfolio, and we are exhilarated about this new milestone of crossing 40 million shipments. Our number series is aimed at young users across the world, and we have successfully brought in numerous tech innovations that have been well received by our users. We have some exciting plans to expand on our number series this year and bring in more disruptions in the industry.’

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.