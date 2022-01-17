Realme crosses 40 million shipments of number series smartphones

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, ‘The realme number series is one of the key series in our smartphone portfolio, and we are exhilarated about this new milestone of crossing 40 million shipments. Our number series is aimed at young users across the world, and we have successfully brought in numerous tech innovations that have been well received by our users. We have some exciting plans to expand on our number series this year and bring in more disruptions in the industry.’