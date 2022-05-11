Realme has today forayed into the refrigerator category with Flipkart and launched single and double door refrigerators. The single and double-door variants are available on Flipkart from ₹12,490 and ₹23,490 onwards respectively. Realme has already been in ACs and washing machine segments with Flipkart.

While the single door refrigerators are available in 195 litre, and 215 litre with 2 and 3-star variants in Floral Patterns, the double door refrigerators are available in 260 litre, 280 litre, 308 litre, and 338 litre capacities in premium Black Uniglass finish.

The 9 variants categorized under single door and double door have been designed keeping the Indian summers in mind. The models offer cooling efficiency and feature faster cooling with the Copper Capillaries taking freezer temperatures up to -23 degrees Celsius, the company claims.

The new range offers stabilizer-free operations which are designed and tested to operate under electric voltage fluctuations in the range of 160~260 volts.

Madhav Sheth, CEO - realme India, Vice President - realme, President - realme International Business Group, said, “As the fastest-growing technology brand in the world, we envision creating a connected, smart life ecosystem for consumers. The foray into the refrigerator segment re-affirms this and strengthens our commitment to bring cutting-edge, segment-leading technology products at the most versatile price points. Through collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident of reaching out to aspiring buyers across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities and addressing the growing need for smart home and cooling appliances. We recently launched an all-new air-conditioner range, in association with Flipkart, and have seen an enthusiastic response from our fans. We are confident of replicating the same success with the refrigerator range."

Hari Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “As India goes through a severe heatwave, Flipkart through its widest selection of cooling appliances and state-of-the-art supply chain, has been fulfilling customers’ demand for powerful and energy efficient cooling appliances at their doorsteps. In the past few months, we have witnessed a significant increase in demand for cooling appliances by over 25% as against the same period last year across cities including New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. This has also driven the demand for smart appliances which offer bacteria free, odour free and quick chill capabilities and the launch of realme’s range of refrigerators aims to meet these evolving demands of customers across the country."