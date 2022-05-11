Realme enters refrigerator segment with Flipkart, launches single, double door fridges

Madhav Sheth, CEO - realme India, Vice President - realme, President - realme International Business Group, said, “As the fastest-growing technology brand in the world, we envision creating a connected, smart life ecosystem for consumers. The foray into the refrigerator segment re-affirms this and strengthens our commitment to bring cutting-edge, segment-leading technology products at the most versatile price points. Through collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident of reaching out to aspiring buyers across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities and addressing the growing need for smart home and cooling appliances. We recently launched an all-new air-conditioner range, in association with Flipkart, and have seen an enthusiastic response from our fans. We are confident of replicating the same success with the refrigerator range."