Realme newly launched entry-level smartphone, the Realme C35 , first sale has gone live on Flipkart . It is also available on company’s website and on mainline channels. The Realme C35 is equipped with features like 50MP triple camera set up, 5,000mAh battery and Unisoc chipset. Realme C35 includes a primary camera with a 50MP image sensor with an f/1.8 large aperture, a macro lens as well as a B&W lens and an 8MP Selfie camera with Sony Sensor.

This is the first smartphone in the C series to include Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology. Realme C35 also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor.

Realme C35 smartphone is equipped with an octa-core 12nm processor Unisoc T616 processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure. It also comes with a 6.6-inches FHD screen. It features a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged with an 18W Type-C charger that comes in the box.

Realme C35 will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹11,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹12,999 and will be available in two colours; Glowing Black and Glowing Green.

