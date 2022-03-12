Realme entry level smartphone C35 with 50MP camera sale begins

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme newly launched entry-level smartphone, the Realme C35, first sale has gone live on Flipkart. It is also available on company's website and on mainline channels. The Realme C35 is equipped with features like 50MP triple camera set up, 5,000mAh battery and Unisoc chipset. Realme C35 includes a primary camera with a 50MP image sensor with an f/1.8 large aperture, a macro lens as well as a B&W lens and an 8MP Selfie camera with Sony Sensor.

Realme newly launched entry-level smartphone, the Realme C35, first sale has gone live on Flipkart. It is also available on company’s website and on mainline channels. The Realme C35 is equipped with features like 50MP triple camera set up, 5,000mAh battery and Unisoc chipset. Realme C35 includes a primary camera with a 50MP image sensor with an f/1.8 large aperture, a macro lens as well as a B&W lens and an 8MP Selfie camera with Sony Sensor.

This is the first smartphone in the C series to include Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology. Realme C35 also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor.

This is the first smartphone in the C series to include Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology. Realme C35 also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor.

Realme C35 smartphone is equipped with an octa-core 12nm processor Unisoc T616 processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure. It also comes with a 6.6-inches FHD screen. It features a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged with an 18W Type-C charger that comes in the box.

Realme C35 will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹11,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹12,999 and will be available in two colours; Glowing Black and Glowing Green.

