Chinese smartphone maker, Realme has announced its expansion across India with total 200 exclusive stores. The stores are operational starting November 13, and will help users to experience all their latest products. The company believes that offline presence is essential for a brand’s growth in the long term. In line with the same, the brand recently inaugurated 100 exclusive stores last month and had set its target to open total 300 exclusive Realme stores across India in 2021.

These stores will have the latest products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets, enabling the brand to strengthen its relationship with the customers.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said, “Realme’s exclusive stores are a key part of our growth strategy, and are in line with our focus of providing our customers with first-hand experience of Realme products. Our offline growth expansion provides us with an abundance of opportunities and contributes to the overall growth of the brand. With our new stores, we are all set on our target of opening 300 exclusive stores across the country this year, and we are excited about expanding this number further in the upcoming year."

With the opening of mainline stores across the country, Realme’s focus is to bring more consumers in connection with realme smartphones and AIOT products. The brand is looking at expanding its offline presence to 1000+ exclusive stores by the end of 2022.

The smartphone and the IoT maker registered 9.3 million in sales for smartphones, AIoT and techlife products across all online and mainline channels, with 40% year-on-year growth during Realme Festive Days. During the period of 2 October to November 8, the combined sales also contributed to sales revenue worth ₹9,000+ crore. With 60% year-on-year growth, it emerged as the no.1 smart TV brand on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale, the company claims.

