Realme eyes premium smartphone segment. Launch evident

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has spilled its plans to enter $800 price segment. The founder and CEO of Realme, Ski Li, announced company’s plan on Twitter to enter the beyond ₹59,558 segment recently. The premium segment, as it is called, is being dominated by Apple and Samsung almost entire the world. Realme comes under the BBK clan that also owns Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Iqoo. Realme would not be the first BBK smartphone brand to dare such a feat. Previously, Oppo has tried its hands in the premium segment with its Find X series.

But the practicality is, people do not like to go with a Chinese brand in the premium segment. Therefore, Oppo and partly Vivo had quite minimal success in the premium category.

Now official, Realme will work on high-end smartphones to enter this new domain. Over the years, Realme has been the favorite of masses and young population due to its price versus specification ratio. It took Xiaomi heads on with its aggressive pricings, whether in smartphones, Smart TVs or any other IoT product. Realme made its debut in May 2018 in India.

The smartphone assembles its smartphones under the Greater Noida based Oppo facility which also does it for OnePlus.

