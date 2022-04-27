Realme GT 2 first sale commences tomorrow, effective price 29,999

Realme GT 2 first sale commences tomorrow, effective price ₹29,9991 min read . 03:39 PM IST
Realme GT 2 will go on sale for the first time in India. Powered by Snapdragon 888 5G processor, Realme GT 2 uses Industry-leading Samsung E4 luminescent material in the display and industry-first bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master design.
Realme GT 2 is priced at ₹34,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹38,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting tomorrow, 12:00 noon onwards. Users can also get flat ₹5,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit cards & EMI.
Realme GT 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Samsung 5nm processor technology to provide 25% faster CPU performance and 35% greater GPU performance. The smartphone comes with 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display.
Realme GT 2 comes with a triple camera with the Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, 50MP main camera, and a 4CM macro lens along with 65W SuperDart Charge and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme GT 2 will be available in three colour options; Paper White, Steel Black, and Paper Green in two storage variants; 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.