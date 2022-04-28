Realme GT 2, Narzo 50A Prime first sale start today noon. Check features, availability

Apart from GT 2, Realme Narzo 50A Prime will also go on sale today noon. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 (4GB+64GB) and ₹12,499 (4GB+128GB) and will be available on Amazon, realme.com & mainline channels starting today, 12 noon onwards. Users can also avail flat ₹1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions.