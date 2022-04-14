Realme recently launched premium flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, will go on sale at 12 noon today. Realme GT 2 Pro is said to use the bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master design. The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7 inch 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform to highlight a few.

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes with the heat dissipation area, and a triple camera system featuring the world’s first 150° ultra-wide camera, 50MP main camera, and a 40X ultra micro-lens camera. The smartphone also comes with 65W SuperDart Charge, 5000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, and pre-installed Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at ₹49,999 (8GB+128GB), and ₹57,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available on Flipkart.com, realme.com, and mainline channels starting today, 12:00 noon onwards. Users can avail of a flat ₹5,000 instant discount on HDFC and SBI Debit cards, Credit cards & EMI.