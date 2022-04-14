Realme GT 2 Pro first sale begins today noon. Check features, price and offers

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes with the heat dissipation area, and a triple camera system featuring the world’s first 150° ultra-wide camera, 50MP main camera, and a 40X ultra micro-lens camera. The smartphone also comes with 65W SuperDart Charge, 5000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, and pre-installed Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.