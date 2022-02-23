Realme has announced that its upcoming smartphone, Realme GT 2 series , launching on Feb 28 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 having Realme GT 2 Pro is now among the world’s first batch of smartphones to receive Google’s Performance Class 12 certification. Performance class 12 is the highest standard of Google currently and Realme GT 2 Pro being one of the only three devices to be rated by this standard. Realme GT 2 series is already launched early last month in China.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that the Chinese smartphone maker is going to launch a new V-series. The first smartphone under this series would be known as Realme V25. Apart from that, it will be launching Realme Narzo 50 tomorrow in India.

“Performance Class solution is designed to help developers deliver highly optimized app experiences, by enabling them to identify device capabilities easily," said Realme.

“The criteria of Performance Class 12 certification include both generic and media/camera requirements. These include read/write performance, total device RAM, encoding efficiency for the better visual quality of media shared by apps, performance - camera/codec latency and concurrent codec sessions, and advanced camera features like NIGHT and HDR image capture," it added.

The Realme GT 2 series sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Android 2K AMOLED flat display.

“Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide, the GT 2 Pro has brought the whole thing to the next level," said Sky Li, CEO of Realme.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “We entered 2022 with greater and bolder aspirations, and realme GT 2 series embodies our vision of being at the forefront of innovation and technology advancements while providing our users with a comprehensive premium experience. This announcement resonates with our Go-premium strategy to disrupt the premium segment with best-in-class technology and an innovative offering."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.