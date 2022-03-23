Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched on April 7 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched at 12:30 pm IST through its official channels. Realme GT 2 Pro- was unveiled at MWC 2022 featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology using a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 1400 nits of peak brightness. It gets 120Hz refresh rate.

Get ready for the World's First Sustainably Designed Smartphone, the #realmeGT2Pro!



Truly, #GreaterThanYouSee.



Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April on our official channels



Know more: https://t.co/fG8m8fNDKw pic.twitter.com/xBlfIl8OJw — realme (@realmeIndia) March 23, 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro sports triple-camera setup and features ultra-wide Camera and a 40x micro-lens camera. The 50MP primary camera uses the flagship-level Sony IMX766 sensor and comes with PDAF and OIS features. The IMX766 comes with both optical image stabilization for photos and electronic image stabilization for videos.

The smartphone runs on UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart Charge along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 2 Pro has also been awarded the sustainability certification issued by Sweden-based TCO Development for its sustainable design innovation and manufacturing process.

TCO Certification is the world’s leading sustainability certification for IT products. Products qualified with TCO certification suggest that they have passed a rigorous evaluation of safety, user-friendly performance, environmental sustainability performance, and corporate social responsibility.

Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to use a biopolymer for the entire rear panel, reducing carbon emissions from its manufacturing by 35.5%.

Being TCO 9.0 Certified also suggests that the brand has reached a top global level in terms of supply chain compliance operation and enterprise internal integrity control with over 40 sustainability performance indicators being checked. Furthermore, this TCO certification demonstrates realme's determination to comprehensively promote corporate social responsibility in accordance with its sustainable development strategy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.