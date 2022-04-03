Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, will be launching GT 2 Pro this week in India and along with the phone it is going to unveil Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime and Realme FHD stick as well. All these products will be launched on April 7 starting 12:30 pm through company’s social media channels and YouTube. Realme has also planned Realme 9 4G phone for the same day. It will be launched during the same event.

Realme Buds Air 3 comes equipped with up to 42dB ANC, a long battery life and fast charging for a truly wireless experience, the company said. The Realme Book Prime will be powered by the latest processor with advanced features comes in a sleek and light-weight body and will be available in multiple exciting colors to choose from.

“Realme Smart TV Stick, based on the Android platform will feature a powerful processor along with multiple built-in entertainment platforms providing seamless entertainment to the users."

Realme 9 could see 108MP main lens along with two other lenses; one ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor. It is expected to ship with 5,000mAh battery and probably a 4G MediaTek chipset.

Similarly, the star of the show, Realme GT 2 Pro comes to India after making its debut at MWC 2022. Realme GT 2 Pro will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and thus become the first Realme phone to do so.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology using a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 1400 nits of peak brightness. It gets 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT 2 Pro sports triple-camera setup and features ultra-wide Camera and a 40x micro-lens camera. The 50MP primary camera uses the flagship-level Sony IMX766 sensor and comes with PDAF and OIS features. The IMX766 comes with both optical image stabilization for photos and electronic image stabilization for videos.

The smartphone runs on UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart Charge along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Probably, all these products will be available via Flipkart, offline channels, and company's website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.