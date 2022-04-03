Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 launching this week with these IoT products

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, will be launching GT 2 Pro this week in India and along with the phone it is going to unveil Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime and Realme FHD stick as well. All these products will be launched on April 7 starting 12:30 pm through company’s social media channels and YouTube. Realme has also planned Realme 9 4G phone for the same day. It will be launched during the same event.

