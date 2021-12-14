Realme GT 2 Pro to unveil on December 20. See the expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has announced that its new smartphone Realme GT 2 will debut on December 20 under the Realme GT 2 series. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch Realme GT 2 Pro in this world premiere. Realme has already announced that it will use the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to ship with 120Hz refresh rate and 12GB RAM. Realme is going to target the young photo enthusiasts with GT 2 Pro. It will be a 5G-enabled handset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme has announced that its new smartphone Realme GT 2 will debut on December 20 under the Realme GT 2 series. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch Realme GT 2 Pro in this world premiere. Realme has already announced that it will use the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to ship with 120Hz refresh rate and 12GB RAM. Realme is going to target the young photo enthusiasts with GT 2 Pro. It will be a 5G-enabled handset.

Realme next flagship would be priced in the premium category with a price tag between ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 for the Indian market. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Realme next flagship would be priced in the premium category with a price tag between ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 for the Indian market. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Realme GT 2 Pro might come with 6.8 inhc FHD+ display having 120Hz refresh rate. In optics, it is believed to feature a 50MP primary lens along with two other lenses, ultra-wide and macro. The selfie could be 32MP shooter. For computing, Realme GT 2 Pro will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In the OS, the smartphone might come with Android 11 on top of Realme’s skin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The battery could be of 5.000mAh along with 65W fast charger.

“realme GT 2 series to introduce three world premiere innovation forward technologies globally on December 20. This event aims to bring leap forward technologies to millions of users worldwide. realme GT 2 series is the most premium flagship ever, realme intends to step ahead into the global high-end market and explore leading technologies," said Realme.

Making technologies and designs more accessible to young customers has helped realme become the world's youngest smartphone brand in Top 6 and sustain strong worldwide expansion momentum, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}