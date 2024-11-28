Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India: 5 unique features you should know

Realme GT 7 Pro was launched on November 26 in India, becoming India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone. The smartphone made its huge debut with some top-end specifications and features, at a very reasonable price range. If you are looking for a flagship upgrade, then Realme GT 7 Pro could be a great option for consideration.

As of now, the smartphone is available for pre-booking, but buyers can purchase the smartphone from November 29 at a starting price of Rs.59999. However, before making the purchase, you must check these 5 underrated features of the Realme GT 7 Pro, which makes it even more competitive.

Also read: 10 most powerful CEOs from India leading Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more

Realme GT 7 Pro: 5 unique features

India’s 1st Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone: Realme GT 7 Pro entered the Indian smartphone with the title of “India’s 1st Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone", which already set a high standard for other flagship smartphones launching in the coming weeks. The processor provides the smartphone with powerful performance, gaming experience, lasting battery life and other benefits, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs.60000. RealWorld Eco2 Display and 6500nits brightness: This year, Realme partnered with Samsung Display to integrate the new India’s 1st Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone that enhances the visuals of the smartphone. Alongside Samsung display, the Realme GT 7 Pro also offers up to 6500nits peak brightness, enabling easy usage during direct sunlight conditions. AI Gaming Super Frame: Another underrated feature of Realme GT 7 Pro is the AI-powered Gaming Super Frame which enhances the frame rate to 120FPS when the feature is enabled. This feature works efficiently on games such as Battleground Mobile India, Call of Duty, and others. Therefore, the smartphone ensures smooth gaming performance by leveraging AI. Underwater photography and IP69 rating: Another unique feature of Realme GT 7 Pro is that it has an underwater photography mode enabling users to submerge the smartphone without any worry of damage. This feature was possible as the smartphone achieved IP68 and IPX9 ratings, which gives it the power to be submerged underwater by 2 metres for over 30 minutes. Live Alerts, touch to share: Lastly, Realme GT 7 Pro comes with some unique UI features such as Live Alerts which works like iPhone 16 Dynamic Island. It gives the smartphone a premium touch, enhancing the user experience. Another unique UI feature of Realme GT 7 Pro is the AirDrop-like touch-to-share features, where users can share images, files, videos, and others by simple touch on the other Realme devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus spotted with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Geekbench database- All details

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!