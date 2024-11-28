Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India: 5 unique features you should know

Realme GT 7 Pro was launched on November 26 in India, becoming India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone. The smartphone made its huge debut with some top-end specifications and features, at a very reasonable price range. If you are looking for a flagship upgrade, then Realme GT 7 Pro could be a great option for consideration.

As of now, the smartphone is available for pre-booking, but buyers can purchase the smartphone from November 29 at a starting price of Rs.59999. However, before making the purchase, you must check these 5 underrated features of the Realme GT 7 Pro, which makes it even more competitive.