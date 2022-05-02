Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X sale begins on this day. Check effective price

Realme GT Neo 3 150W flagship variant is priced at ₹42,999 for 12GB+256GB and 80W SuperDart Charge Technology will be available in two storage variants priced at ₹36,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹38,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com & mainline channels starting 4th May, 12 noon onwards.

