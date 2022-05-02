Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X sale begins on this day. Check effective price

Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X sale begins on this day. Check effective price2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
- Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W charging
- Smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio speakers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X Full HD will go on sale starting May 4. Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor, and triple rear camera. Realme GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant. Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad core processor, 24W Dolby Audio speakers, and Android 11.
Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X Full HD will go on sale starting May 4. Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor, and triple rear camera. Realme GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant. Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad core processor, 24W Dolby Audio speakers, and Android 11.
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W charging on a 4,500mAh battery. It is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 features a wide-angle triple camera with Sony Flagship Sensor IMX766, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W charging on a 4,500mAh battery. It is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 features a wide-angle triple camera with Sony Flagship Sensor IMX766, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.
It packs in the largest display with a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio along with 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone also comprises Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers
Realme Smart TV X Full HD features a bezel-less LED display and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio speakers. It also comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and runs on Android 11.
Price and variants
Realme GT Neo 3 150W flagship variant is priced at ₹42,999 for 12GB+256GB and 80W SuperDart Charge Technology will be available in two storage variants priced at ₹36,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹38,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com & mainline channels starting 4th May, 12 noon onwards.
Buyers can avail of a flat ₹7,000 instant discount on Flipkart through SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions and a flat ₹7,000 Instant Discount on realme.com through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions.
Realme Smart TV X Full HD 40 inch is priced at ₹22,999 and 43 inch is priced at ₹25,999 will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels starting 12 noon, 4th May and 5th May respectively.