Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X Full HD will go on sale today. Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor, and triple rear camera. Realme GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant. Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad core processor, 24W Dolby Audio speakers, and Android 11.

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W charging on a 4,500mAh battery. It is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 features a wide-angle triple camera with Sony Flagship Sensor IMX766, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.

It packs in the largest display with a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio along with 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone also comprises Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD features a bezel-less LED display and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio speakers. It also comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and runs on Android 11.

Price and Availability

Realme GT Neo 3 150W flagship variant is priced at ₹42,999 for 12GB+256GB and 80W SuperDart Charge Technology will be available in two storage variants priced at ₹36,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹38,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com & mainline channels starting today, 12 noon onwards.

Buyers can avail of a flat ₹7,000 instant discount on Flipkart through SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions and a flat ₹7,000 Instant Discount on realme.com through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions.