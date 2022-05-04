OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Realme GT Neo 3, smart TV X sale begins. Check features, price, availability
Listen to this article

Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X Full HD will go on sale today. Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor, and triple rear camera. Realme GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant. Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad core processor, 24W Dolby Audio speakers, and Android 11.

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W charging on a 4,500mAh battery. It is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 features a wide-angle triple camera with Sony Flagship Sensor IMX766, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.

It packs in the largest display with a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio along with 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone also comprises Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD features a bezel-less LED display and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio speakers.  It also comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and runs on Android 11. 

Price and Availability

Realme GT Neo 3 150W flagship variant is priced at 42,999 for 12GB+256GB and 80W SuperDart Charge Technology will be available in two storage variants priced at 36,999 for 8GB+128GB and 38,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com & mainline channels starting today, 12 noon onwards. 

Buyers can avail of a flat 7,000 instant discount on Flipkart through SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions and a flat 7,000 Instant Discount on realme.com through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout