Realme has today announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform. The Realme GT Neo 3 , which will come with MediaTek’s latest offering, will also be the first mass-produced smartphone to feature the brand’s 150W UltraDart solution that can power up the smartphone from 0 to 50% in 5 mins.

Built on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform comes with four Cortex-A78 cores ticking at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz, well equipped to provide better CPU efficiency. Powered by ARM G610 MC 6 GPU, the Dimensity 8100 can provide flagship-level GPU performance with enhanced energy efficiency.

Realme has worked closely with MediaTek since its inception to bring dozens of high quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world, and will continue to work with the chipset-maker to bring new powerful performance experiences to young users around the world.

“MediaTek has always been one of the realme's most important collaborators. realme has already started the development of realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago, and will deliver a real high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world", said Madhav Sheth, VP of realme and President of realme International Business Group.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.