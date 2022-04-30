Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charger unveiled. Price, features and first sale

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charger unveiled. Price, features and first sale1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor
Realme has launched GT Neo 3 with 150W charging technology and thus became second brand to do so after OnePlus introduced 150W charger with OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition in India. The GT Neo 3 uses Dimensity 8100 processor, triple rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor. The GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W charger can charge the 4,500mAh battery to 50% in 5 minutes, the Chinese smartphone maker claims.
The Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 sports triple camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.
It has a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio along with 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit colour display. The smartphone also comprises Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in three colors; Nitro Blue, Sprint White, and Asphalt Black. The 150W UltraDart Charge variant will come with a 12GB+256GB storage option, priced at ₹42,999.
With offers on May 4, users can avail of the GT Neo 3 150W at ₹35,999. This is on basis of flat ₹7,000 discount on Flipkart and realme, through SBI and ICICI credit card, debit card and EMI transactions respectively.
The 80W SuperDart Charge variant will come with two storage options, 8GB+128GB priced at ₹36,999, and 8GB+256GB priced at ₹38,999. With offers, users can avail of the GT Neo 3 80W (8GB+128GB) variant at ₹29,999 and GT Neo 3 80W (8GB+256GB) variant at ₹31,999. It is on basis of flat ₹7,000 discount.
The first sale is scheduled May 4, at 12:00 noon on realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.