Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charger unveiled. Price, features and first sale

Realme has launched GT Neo 3 with 150W charging technology and thus became second brand to do so after OnePlus introduced 150W charger with OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition in India. The GT Neo 3 uses Dimensity 8100 processor, triple rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor. The GT Neo 3 is also launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant.

