The launch of Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7 hinted that the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Realme GT 2 soon as well. Despite launching GT 2, Realme is expected to bring the GT Neo 3 as well. The VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth, also announced the GT Neo 3 through his Twitter profile. It is believed that Realme GT Neo 3 will ship with 150W UltraDart fast charger and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The 150W charging solution was unveiled during the 2022 MWC.

Something Neo to look forward to!⚡ pic.twitter.com/wkJh0QBagx — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 7, 2022

The Realme’s UltraDart 150W fast charger can fuel the device from 0 to 50% in five minutes, the company claimed. It is already being launched in China with 4,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. In China, Realme GT Neo 3 uses 120Hz 6.7 inch FHD+ display. It runs on Android 12 there.

Realme GT Neo 3 uses triple rear camera having 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 may get the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is going to use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 65W charger. It is likely to sport 50MP main lens and 32MP selfie camera.

On April 7, Realme launched the GT 2 Pro in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with 65W SuperDart charge, 5000mAh Battery, available in three colours; Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black priced at ₹49,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹57,999 for 12GB+256GB.

