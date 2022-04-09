Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charger and GT 2 launch materialise

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charger and GT 2 launch materialise1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- Realme’s UltraDart 150W fast charger can fuel the device from 0 to 50% in five minutes, the company claimed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The launch of Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7 hinted that the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Realme GT 2 soon as well. Despite launching GT 2, Realme is expected to bring the GT Neo 3 as well. The VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth, also announced the GT Neo 3 through his Twitter profile. It is believed that Realme GT Neo 3 will ship with 150W UltraDart fast charger and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
The launch of Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7 hinted that the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Realme GT 2 soon as well. Despite launching GT 2, Realme is expected to bring the GT Neo 3 as well. The VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth, also announced the GT Neo 3 through his Twitter profile. It is believed that Realme GT Neo 3 will ship with 150W UltraDart fast charger and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
The 150W charging solution was unveiled during the 2022 MWC.
The 150W charging solution was unveiled during the 2022 MWC.
The Realme’s UltraDart 150W fast charger can fuel the device from 0 to 50% in five minutes, the company claimed. It is already being launched in China with 4,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. In China, Realme GT Neo 3 uses 120Hz 6.7 inch FHD+ display. It runs on Android 12 there.
Realme GT Neo 3 uses triple rear camera having 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.
Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 may get the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is going to use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 65W charger. It is likely to sport 50MP main lens and 32MP selfie camera.
On April 7, Realme launched the GT 2 Pro in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with 65W SuperDart charge, 5000mAh Battery, available in three colours; Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black priced at ₹49,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹57,999 for 12GB+256GB.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!