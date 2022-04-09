Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charger and GT 2 launch materialise

The launch of Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7 hinted that the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Realme GT 2 soon as well. Despite launching GT 2, Realme is expected to bring the GT Neo 3 as well. The VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth, also announced the GT Neo 3 through his Twitter profile. It is believed that Realme GT Neo 3 will ship with 150W UltraDart fast charger and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

