Realme GT Neo 3T India launch date, specifications and more: What to expect

Realme has teased the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T today during the launch of the Realme 9i 5G event. Although the smartphone giant did not confirm the moniker as well as launch date.
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Realme GT Neo 3T powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC in western markets. Recently, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has confirmed the launch of this smartphone via a video posted on YouTube.
Realme has teased the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T today during the launch of the Realme 9i 5G event. Although the smartphone giant did not confirm the moniker as well as launch date. It is possible that the Realme GT Neo 3T could come in India in three distinct variants and might feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with triple rear cameras led by a 64 MP primary camera sensor.
Recently, Sheth has confirmed the India launch of Realme GT Neo 3T while answering a question in the 33rd episode of Ask Madhav program on YouTube. Sheth had said that the India debut would have happened soon and launch details related to the device will be revealed by next month.
To recall, the price of the Realme GT Neo 3T in western markets comes at ₹36,600 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Expected specifications of Realme GT Neo 3T
It is believed that the Indian variant of Realme smartphone might be similar to the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T. The Realme device which has been already launched in the western market runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. It features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM like the standard.
The global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T hovers a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera sensor. Interestingly, the device offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, as per Realme. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Meanwhile, Realme has launched Realme 9i 5G in India. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.
