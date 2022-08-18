Realme GT Neo 3T India launch date, specifications and more: What to expect

Expected specifications of Realme GT Neo 3T

It is believed that the Indian variant of Realme smartphone might be similar to the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T. The Realme device which has been already launched in the western market runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. It features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM like the standard.