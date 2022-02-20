Realme invites applications for UI 3.0 open beta for Realme 8 Pro users

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme is inviting applications for Realme UI 3.0 open beta version of Realme UI 3.0 for the users of Realme 8 Pro following the Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap. “Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The open beta version aims to invite fans to experience the new Realme UI 3.0 features in advance," said Realme. Realme 8 Pro is fetching the February Realme UI 3.0 open beta update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and will be rolled out to all users.

The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and will be rolled out to all users.

Realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product's inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings new aesthetic with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, as well as additional privacy-protecting features and system-wide upgrades to make your Realme smartphone experience faster, fluid, and entertaining.

Realme UI 3.0 has innovations that allow users to seamlessly transition between their Realme Book and Realme Smartphone and boost productivity, it said.

