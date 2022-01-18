Realme has today launched Realme 9i equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone features 33W Dart charging solution, 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP main camera. Realme 9i is powered by the 6nm octa-core processor clocking up to 2.4GHz speed. Realme 9i features 33W Dart charging solution with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 9i also features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

It has a 6.6 inch 90Hz display with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) up to 11GB that converts storage/ROM into virtual RAM to address the drawbacks caused by insufficient RAM and create more memory.

The 9i is available in two colours; Prism Blue and Prism Black and comes in two storage variants priced at ₹13,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹15,999 (6GB+128GB).The first sale is scheduled for January 25 on Flipkart and mainline channels.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “Every Number series has brought new and exciting innovations and specifications to the users. Staying true to our legacy of 'Dare to leap,' we are elated to introduce the first entrant in the 9 series, the realme 9i, our Ultimate Performer, sporting the first Snapdragon 680, 6nm processor. It reflects realme’s commitment to bring segment-leading, cutting-edge technology to the youth and empower them with more choices to fulfill their aspirations. We are confident that this new smartphone will attain the same level of popularity as its predecessors, cementing its appeal among millions of young users worldwide."

