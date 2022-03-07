Realme has today launched a new budget segment, C series, family smartphone , Realme C35, for the budget segment buyers in India. The Realme C35 is equipped with features like 50MP triple camera set up, 5,000mAh battery and Unisoc chipset. Realme C35 includes a primary camera with a 50MP image sensor with a wide area and an f/1.8 large aperture, a macro lens as well as a B&W lens and an 8MP Selfie camera with Sony Sensor.

This is the first smartphone in the C series to include Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology. Realme C35 also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor.

Realme C35 smartphone is equipped with an octa-core 12nm processor Unisoc T616 processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure. It also comes with a 6.6-inches FHD screen. It features a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged with an 18W Type-C charger that comes in the box.

Realme C35 will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹11,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹12,999 and will be available in two colours; Glowing Black and Glowing Green. The first sale is scheduled for 12 March, 12:00 P.M. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our C series smartphones as we continue our quest to become the world's most popular smartphone brand. realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users and expanded to a family of 32 million users globally. Our newest member in the series is a new all-rounder in this segment, offering a remarkable combination of performance, camera, and design in the entry-level segment, and we are confident that the realme C35 will help us take this segment much further."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.