Realme launches C35 with Unisoc chipset in budget segment. Price, details here

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our C series smartphones as we continue our quest to become the world's most popular smartphone brand. realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users and expanded to a family of 32 million users globally. Our newest member in the series is a new all-rounder in this segment, offering a remarkable combination of performance, camera, and design in the entry-level segment, and we are confident that the realme C35 will help us take this segment much further."