Realme has introduced its much-awaited, premium flagship smartphones; Realme GT 2 series - in China. While the Realme GT 2 starts at 2,599 RMB (nearly ₹30,506), the Realme GT 2 Pro will start at 3,699 RMB (around ₹43,418) during the early bird sales. These smartphones are launched in Chinese market and is expected to hit the Indian shores later, may be in March 2022.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first bio-based master designer, a 2K LTPO AMOLED screen, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform, triple camera system. The smartphone also comes with 65W SuperDart Charge, 5,000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos, and pre-installed Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in three storage variants 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, and four colours - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

The Realme GT 2 comes with similar features as that of the GT 2 Pro, including design, battery, Realme UI 3.0 and RAM. It features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, GT Mode 3.0 and is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The Realme GT 2 will be available in 3 storage variants 8GB+128GB, 8G+256G and 12G+256G and four colours - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

Sky Li, Founder and CEO, realme said, “realme has been at the forefront of tech innovations, and has proved itself multiple times in the last three years. With the realme GT 2 series, we are moving towards the premium smartphone segment, and it is equivalent to starting a new business. realme has always strived to build excellent user experiences with best-in-class technology and powerful performance, and we will continue to walk on the same path. The industry is currently facing numerous challenges, but we are one step ahead and are fully prepared to tackle these challenges."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.