Realme launches GT 2 series. Know its price, features, variants, availability

Sky Li, Founder and CEO, realme said, “realme has been at the forefront of tech innovations, and has proved itself multiple times in the last three years. With the realme GT 2 series, we are moving towards the premium smartphone segment, and it is equivalent to starting a new business. realme has always strived to build excellent user experiences with best-in-class technology and powerful performance, and we will continue to walk on the same path. The industry is currently facing numerous challenges, but we are one step ahead and are fully prepared to tackle these challenges."