Realme has today launched Narzo 50. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor with up to 2.05GHz clock speed. It comes with a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. Realme Narzo 50 features RAM expansion technology as well that allows users to expanding up to 11GB RAM. Realme narzo 50 sports a 50MP AI triple camera.

Realme narzo 50 will be available in two colours; Speed Black and Speed Blue, and will come in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at ₹15,499. The first sale of Narzo 50 is scheduled for 3rd March, 12:00 noon onwards on Amazon, realme.com & mainline channels.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme narzo series is a full-packed performance-oriented smartphone and so far, we have received overwhelming response and appreciation from users for all preceding launched products."

“Today, narzo has created a 7 million+ strong user base and will continue to broaden our appeal to millions of aspiring smartphone users with amazing features. Following up on our goal to bring the best in class combination of power, performance, and fun for young players, we have introduced realme narzo 50."

“With this new smartphone, users can experience thrilling gaming sessions owing to MediaTek Helio G96 Processor, the best processor in the segment. With the launch of this new addition, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Amazon for the sale of this product. This new collaboration will help us reach a wider audience and will further strengthen realme's position in the online sales market," added Madhav.

