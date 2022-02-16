Realme has today unveiled the 9 Pro series having two new flagship smartphones; Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G. Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G comes with features like MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 90Hz refresh rate and 60W charger. These two smartphones will be available via Flipkart in India. As the trend continues, Realme will also offer the virtual RAM for these two smartphones as well in which users can get it if needed during heavy usage.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, Midnight Black colours. The Chinese smartphone maker has used the Sony IMX766 sensor in Realme 9 Pro Plus. The Realme 9 Pro Plus features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. The smartphone gets a 6.6 inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 Pro comes with a larger battery pack of 5,000mAh and 33W charger in the box.

For photography, Realme 9 Pro gets the 64MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro cameras. It too has a 16MP selfie camera.

Both the phone, Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro comes with latest Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Realme 9 Pro Plus comes at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB version comes at ₹26,999 and the 8GB/256GB comes at ₹28,999. The first sale will begin on February 21 via Flipkart and company's website.

The Realme 9 Pro comes in two versions of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The base variant begins at ₹17, 999 and the 8GB model will sell at ₹20,999. Realme 9 Pro first sale starts on February 23 on Flipkart and other channels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.