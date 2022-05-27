Realme has launched the Naruto Edition of GT Neo 3 in its home market, China. The phone is readily available for pre-order there as well. The inside of Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition remains the same while the company has added anime at the back of the phone. The company wants to get more sales numbers with this special edition phone. It could be revealed in India soon for the Naruto fans.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition was launched at CNY 3,099 (nearly ₹35,909). The orange-black themed phone has the branding of Naruto at the back as well. Realme here seems to mimic the OnePlus-Pac Man collaboration with the Nord 2.

Meanhwhile, Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in April in India with 150W fast charger. The GT Neo 3 uses Dimensity 8100 processor, triple rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor. The GT Neo 3 was launched with an 80W SuperDart Charge variant as well.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor. The GT Neo 3 sports triple camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, consisting of ultra-wide camera, 50MP primary camera, and 4CM macro camera.