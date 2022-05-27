Realme mimics Nord 2 Pac-Man, launches GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Realme has launched the Naruto Edition of GT Neo 3 in its home market, China. The phone is readily available for pre-order there as well. The inside of Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition remains the same while the company has added anime at the back of the phone. The company wants to get more sales numbers with this special edition phone. It could be revealed in India soon for the Naruto fans.

