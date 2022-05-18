Realme has today added two new phones to its Narzo 50 family, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G, and Realme Narzo 50 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. Equipped with a 6.4 inches screen with a 90Hz AMOLED display, the smartphone features in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W Dart charger. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G also comes with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features RAM expansion technology and can get up to 5GB additional RAM.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two colours; Hyper Blue and Hyper Black and in two storage variants 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹21,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at ₹23,999. The first sale is scheduled for May 26, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels.

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor in its octa-core CPU operating up to a 2.4GHz. Narzo 50 5G comprises a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. It is also equipped with a 48MP Nightscape Camera, consisting of a 48MP Ultra HD main camera, and B&W portrait lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera. Narzo 50 5G features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It too has RAM expansion technology.

The smartphone is available in two colours; Hyper Blue and Hyper Black and in three storage variants 4GB+64GB, priced at ₹15,999, 4GB+128GB , priced at ₹16,999 & 6GB + 128GB priced at ₹17,999. The first sale is scheduled for May 24, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels.