Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G launched. Check price, features

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor in its octa-core CPU operating up to a 2.4GHz. Narzo 50 5G comprises a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. It is also equipped with a 48MP Nightscape Camera, consisting of a 48MP Ultra HD main camera, and B&W portrait lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera. Narzo 50 5G features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It too has RAM expansion technology.