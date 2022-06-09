Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow. The smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The first sale for Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is scheduled for June 10, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels. Buyers can avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions bringing the price down to ₹19,999 for the 6GB+128GB and ₹21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 which uses the 6nm production process. The processor boosts the core frequency from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz, claims Realme. Equipped with a 6.4 inches screen with a 90Hz AMOLED display, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G consists of a 48MP triple primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that allows up to 5GB virtual RAM over the original RAM on the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two colours; Hyper Blue and Hyper Black, and in two storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB.